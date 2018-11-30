Friday, 30 November 2018

Boy found after hundreds join search

    Walter Everitt has not been seen since 6.25pm yesterday. Photo: Supplied
    A 6-year-old boy missing in South Auckland for more than 15 hours has been found safe and well.

    Police have confirmed Walter Everitt, who had not been seen since 6.25pm yesterday, was found this morning.

    A press release is expected shortly.

    Earlier, Walter's distraught mother told the New Zealand Herald hundreds of people were involved in a search.

    Walter was missing from his mother's home on Silver Creek Rd, Weymouth, Manukau City.

     

