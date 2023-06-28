Boy racer meet causes $70K damage to road

Police impounded 11 vehicles as part of Operation Spider Web. File photo: Getty Images

Police are blaming boy racers for causing more than $70,000 worth of damage to a Palmerston North cul-de-sac.

The alleged offending took place on the weekend of 9-10 June on Makomako Road. Eight are already facing charges of sustained loss of traction, some of them also accused of dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Police also impounded 11 vehicles as part of Operation Spider Web, and were looking for four more and their drivers.

"Some of the registered owners of the vehicles involved have been served notices under the Land Transport Act to supply information as to the identity of the driver within 14 days," said Inspector Brett Calkin.

"If that information is not forthcoming further charges will be filed against those registered owners for failing to supply information."

Most of the damage to Makomako Road was caused by "sustained loss of traction on vehicle tyre rims", police said, and will cost "in excess of" $70,000 to repair.

The Palmerston North City Council had spent more than $6000 sweeping the street clear of blown tyres, they added. Speed bumps had also been installed on El Prado Drive and Bennett Street, elsewhere in the city, "at significant cost".

The accused were expected to appear in Palmerston North District Court in August.