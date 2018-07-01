Breathalysers mandatory for repeat drink-drivers

drink-driving_5211.jpg Photo: ODT files

The introduction of mandatory alcohol breathalysers in the cars of serious drink-drivers is being hailed as a life-saver.

From today, repeat drink drivers will be required to install an alcohol breathalyser in their car to stop them driving if they've had a drink.

The government said anyone caught drink driving over the legal limit twice within five years, or a first time offender more than three-point-two times over that limit will face an alcohol interlock sentence.

An interlock is a breath testing device that will stop a car starting if it detects alcohol.

Associate transport minister Julie Anne Genter said the sentence could prevent around 6,000 cases of drink-driving a year.

A financial assistance scheme will also ensure low income offenders can afford to buy the breathalysers, which can cost more than $2000.

The mandatory sentence would make roads safer, Ms Genter said.

"Over the past four years the number of people dying on our roads has continued to increase.

"International research shows alcohol interlocks reduce re-offending rates by an average of 60 percent.

"However, only 2 percent of offenders have received the discretionary sentence since it become available in 2012, due in part to the substantial costs," she said.

The Automobile Association said making interlocks mandatory would save lives.

AA spokesperson Dylan Thomsen said he was thrilled the government had taken a strong stance against drink driving.

Each interlock stops one person about 10 times a year from drink driving and if thousands had them it would make roads much safer, he said.

"It means that they can't just go out in a few weeks or months later, get drunk, and lose the ability to make a good decision - that can't happen anymore."

Mr Thomsen said the interlocks were designed to be difficult to manipulate, with many safeguards in place.

There was a particular way to breathe into the device in order to make it start and the device required new breathing tests after a certain distance.

The device was also regularly checked for its data to ensure drivers were using their own cars.

There had been up to a 90 percent reduction in drink driving offending overseas, he said.