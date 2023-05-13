Brian Tamaki to run for Parliament

Brian Tamaki announced today he will run for parliament as leader of his Freedoms New Zealand party. PHOTO: RNZ

Religious leader and anti-mandate protester Brian Tamaki has announced he will run for parliament at this year's election as leader of his Freedoms New Zealand party.

The party brings together Vision NZ, the New Nation Party and the Outdoors and Freedom Party.

At the 2020 election, Vision NZ garnered 0.5 percent of the vote - just over 4000 votes, while the then-Outdoors Party got 3000.

Anti-vaccination campaigner Sue Grey will be the party co-leader.

Tamaki, who leads Destiny Church, has most recently been in the spotlight for organising anti-mandate protests in regard to Covid-19 restrictions.

He was arrested and spent 10 days in jail before being released.

He has denied charges relating to organising a protest at Auckland Domain in October 2021, when gathering limits were 10 people.