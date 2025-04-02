British couple considered move to Central Otago: neighbour

Police are investigating the circumstances of a British couple's death in Wellington. Photo: RNZ

The British couple found dead at a property in the Wellington suburb of Roseneath had fallen in love with New Zealand and recently decided to settle here for good, their neighbour says.

Police received a request about 10pm on Monday for a welfare check from a concerned family member who had not heard from their loved ones, and found two people dead at a property in Palliser Rd in the suburb of Roseneath.

Emma Prestidge moved with her husband Paul to the street in December last year. She said the couple next door, whom she thought were in their fifties, were British and had been boarding there with the owner.

Prestidge said the man had been living and working here in the science sector, and the woman had been back and forth between New Zealand and London a few times, but settled here in December.

She said the woman had been a teacher, but was unsure if she had found work in New Zealand yet.

"My understanding is they'd finally ... packed up their lives in London, and all their stuff was in a shipping container, and they were kind of looking to move here for good.

"They were ... in the next phase of their life, I guess, and ready to kind of set themselves up for the next part of their chapter, which is ... truly sad."

The couple were outdoorsy and had fallen in love with New Zealand, Prestidge said. They were considering moving to Central Otago, which she understood would be closer to some of their adult children.

"They love the wildlife ... they just loved the open air space.

"The lady said to me that, you know, previously in London, she kind of felt a little bit unsafe wherever she went.

"In New Zealand, she just felt ... a sense of calm and and just felt like she was able to really enjoy her life here."

The day the Prestidges moved in, they met the woman as they were carting boxes to their new home.

"She was absolutely lovely," Prestidge said.

"I just thought, well, what a lovely person, like I feel lucky to have them as neighbours."

She said she met the woman's husband and the property owner on their shared path a few days later, and they invited the Prestidges over for dinner.

The Prestidges ended up locking themselves out of their house and stayed late with their neighbours as they waited for a locksmith.

"They were just ... really warm and inviting," she said.

Prestidge said she had no idea what had happened and was shocked to learn of the deaths.

"They didn't seem like a couple that would have any kind of, you know, issues with each other or anything like that," she said.

"And definitely, their relationship with [their landlord] was just really ... one of deep friendship, I'd say."

Their deaths were a tragedy, she said.

"These people ... could contribute so much to New Zealand, and they're the kind of people that you dream of having as neighbours.

"It's certainly a loss."