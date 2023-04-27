Brooking launches draft fisheries plan

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking. Photo: RNZ

The government wants feedback on a plan to grow the fishing industry by developing jobs, and investing in new technology, medical and cosmetic products and health supplements.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking launched the draft Fishing Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) in Auckland on Thursday, putting the plan out to consultation for six weeks.

The draft plan was developed by industry members, environmental groups, iwi representatives, scientists, unions and the food sector with the aim of boosting the environmental performance and value of the sector.

It includes proposals to expand on seafood products to target higher-value medical, cosmetic and nutraceutical - i.e. health supplement - products.

It would also seek out new fishing technology, gear and practices to reduce the impact on the seafloor and protected species; develop skilled jobs to earn more from the fish caught, and prepare the industry for the effects of climate change.

"Last year, New Zealand earnt $1.45 billion in export revenue from wild-capture fisheries. If we want to earn more and at the same time make sure we have healthy oceans, we have to keep finding ways to improve," Brooking said.

"Oceans are an essential part of being a New Zealander," she said.

"Our four-million-square-mile marine area is 15 times the size of our land area. Even our most inland places are not much more than 100km from the sea."

The plan is one of the seven ITPs the government has committed to after cabinet decisions in February 2019, focused on long-term transformation towards a higher productivity, higher wage, lower emissions economy. The other sectors include advanced manufacturing, agritech, construction, digital technologies, the food and beverage industry, forestry and wood processing, and tourism.

Submissions close at 5pm on June 11.