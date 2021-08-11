Brother slams fake fundraising page after Olympian's death

Olivia Podmore pictured at the New Zealand Track Nationals in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

A fake fundraising page set up for Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has been slammed by her brother on Facebook.

Olivia Podmore, 24, represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics and died suddenly on Monday.

On Tuesday evening her brother Mitchell Podmore has shared a screenshot of a fake fundraising page entitled "Help Olivia Podmore", created by "Team Podmore".

"I hope this is not what im seeing, the Podmores have not started a gogetfunding or give a little page," read his post.

"Do not react to this."

This morning family spokesperson Mike Pero said the only official fundraising taking place was through an internal Mike Pero Group.

Commenters on Mitchell's Facebook post showed similar outrage to that expressed by the grieving brother.

"So sorry that some disgusting human would try taking advantage of everything you are going through!" read one comment.

Another commented that they had received a post about the fundraising page, but had been sceptical it was the family.

The screenshot showed a target of $50,000, with $10 already donated to the fake campaign.