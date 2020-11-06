Friday, 6 November 2020

Brownlee standing down as deputy of National

    Photo: Getty Images
    Gerry Brownlee has announced he is stepping down as deputy leader of the National Party.

    He said he would instead focus on rebuilding National's base in Christchurch.

    “Accordingly, I will not be seeking reappointment as the deputy leader when caucus meets on Tuesday.”

    He said for the past few weeks the National Party had been reflecting on how its caucus should meet its responsibilities as opposition party.

    "Today, with the release of the special vote count, we have our final numbers. Our smaller team of 33 is now ready to focus on the work ahead.

    "In July I stepped into the role of deputy leader of the National Party to support Judith as our leader. It's my strong view that Judith campaigned extremely well in what was an unprecedented election.

    "While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I've always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics."

    lrd Fri, 06/11/2020 - 3:48pm

    Well... that one thing will give National a significant boost in popularity in the polls. Brownlee has been a millstone around the neck of his party since he massively mismanaged the Christchurch rebuild. A clear case of ambition and arrogant self belief exceeding ability there.
    And so, the long journey back from National's self exile begins with a positive first step. I shall continue to watch with interest.

     

