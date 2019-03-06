Buff justice: Would-be firestarters nabbed in nudist camp

Two people have been arrested in a nudist camp after trying to set a fire in the Tasman district this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified just after 2pm that someone had been seen possibly trying to start a fire on Moutere Hill.

Two people have since been taken into custody, but inquiries are ongoing, police said.

A spokeswoman at Nelson Sun Club said the pair fled in their car and were chased on to the property, where they got stuck and were arrested.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to a fire on Dovedale Rd, near Wakefield.

"Basically we got a call from the Richmond Lookout, which is the fire lookout in the area, stating they could see a fire," a Fenz spokesman said.

"They arrived and it was approximately 3m by 3m, so not very big. It is now been extinguished.

"The road was closed for a short period of time while they dealt with it."