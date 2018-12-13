Builder underquoted work by $250K

A builder who under-quoted an Auckland house job by nearly $250,000 has been struck off for 10 years, the strongest penalty handed down by the board which disciplined him.

Misi Sau Evile, a licensed building practitioner, went before the Builder Practitioners Board for carrying out work in a negligent or incompetent manner, failing to provide a record or work and bringing the practitioner scheme into disrepute.

He misquoted the pricing and completion date of a complex two-story home on a semi-rural lifestyle block in the Franklin district, a statement from the Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation said.

"His ten-year licence cancellation is the strongest penalty ever handed down by the board," the statement said.

Building Practitioners Registrar Paul Hobbs said: "The quote was based on Mr Evile's standard pricing procedure, which the board considered negligent as it lacked the reasonably expected care in pricing, and illustrated a lack of knowledge and ability."

The property owners provided evidence showing he underquoted the job by almost $250,000 and only allocated six months to the build. he also failed to provide a record of work, which is a legislative requirement under the Building Act.

"The board found it was likely Mr Evile simply agreed to the build for the amount of money the homeowners had available, rather than actual build costs. The property owners described the process as a 'start-stop' job, with Mr Evile leaving the job so long at points in the project that nails rusted and the timber framing begun turning black. They later found that during the build Mr Evile became bankrupt and was unable to complete the project," it said.

This behaviour posed a genuine risk to the public, which is why he had his licence revoked, and will not be able to apply for licensing for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay costs toward the inquiry.

Practitioners must follow their obligations and an aspect of that is clear planning, pricing and commitment to a project, the statement said.

"Honesty and integrity is a key part of the LBP scheme and where there is evidence of this not being exercised, the Board will discipline accordingly," Hobbs said.

Pricing a job is an important part of the interaction between a consumer and a contractor. Consumers are encouraged to always get a second opinion and follow the guidance on building.govt.nz.