Building site gunman's fatal injury 'self-inflicted'

Matu Reid. Photo: Facebook / TYLA Youth Development Trust

The gunman in a shooting at an Auckland building site last week died of a self-inflicted injury, police have revealed.

Police have completed a forensic examination of the central Auckland building where gunman Matu Reid killed two people and wounded several others on Thursday.

Post-mortem examinations have been completed on the Reid and the victims.

"The post-mortem has identified injuries inflicted when shots were exchanged with police officers, however it has also confirmed his fatal injury was self-inflicted," Detective Superintendent Ross McKay said today.

The investigation was continuing, as well as critical incident investigation and a coordinated learning review.

As was standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority was also investigating.

Reid worked at the construction site where the shooting took place and was on home detention with a history of family violence, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has said.

The 24-year-old walked on to the building site in lower Queen St about 7.20am, where he was permitted to be, and opened fire with a pump-action shotgun.

Solomona Tootoo, 45, of Manurewa and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, of Wattle Downs were killed.

Eight people were also injured in the shooting, and four remain in hospital including a police officer.

McKay said all were recovering.

"The police officer injured is continuing to make progress in hospital, however will have a long road to recovery from injuries.

"Police are continuing to ensure support remains in place for the victims as well as our injured officer.

"Preparation work will now get under way to ensure the site can be handed back to the construction company. At this stage, police anticipate this will likely be towards the end of the week."