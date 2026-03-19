Corrections' Commissioner of Custodial Services Leigh Marsh. Photo: Supplied / Corrections via RNZ

One of Corrections' most senior staff is under investigation over allegations of bullying.

RNZ can reveal that Corrections commissioner of custodial services Leigh Marsh is facing an employment investigation.

In response to questions about the inquiry into Marsh, Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said he expected "high standards of all our staff and take any allegations raised about their conduct extremely seriously".

"Corrections can confirm that concerns have been raised about one senior leader that will be investigated by an external independent investigator.

"The concerns raised relate to alleged conduct around management processes and bullying within the employment relationship."

The staff member who raised the concerns with Lightfoot was "being supported while this employment matter is ongoing".

"As an employer, Corrections must ensure any employment investigation follows the requirements of the Employment Relations Act 2000 and that it upholds procedural integrity. We do not want to compromise this process in any way.

"It is also important our staff feel confident raising any concerns, and as an employer I have a duty of care to ensure the ongoing privacy and wellbeing of those involved."

Lightfoot said it would not be appropriate for Corrections to provide further details about the employment matter at this time.

"I acknowledge the public interest in the conduct of our senior leaders and Corrections is committed to being transparent about the findings of this investigation at the appropriate time and in line with our obligations under the Official Information Act and Privacy Act."

He also confirmed three operational deputy chief executives would be undertaking six-month secondments into different DCE roles within Corrections.

"I had already been considering moving the operational DCEs into each other's areas later this year. This is because I believe these secondments will allow each operational DCE to deepen their understanding of each other's respective areas so we can continue building a coherent, cohesive organisation. Their employment agreements were developed to allow such secondments to take place.

"The decision to do this now was brought forward to ensure that a thorough and fair employment process for both parties in relation to the above complaint can be carried out."

He said Corrections had worked hard to "create a culture where people feel comfortable to speak up".

"Anyone with concerns is encouraged to raise them with me, our Integrity team, or another staff member they trust so we can ensure that appropriate action is taken."

The secondment sees Marsh move to DCE of Pae Ora.

Shortly before the statement was released to RNZ, Lightfoot sent an email to staff about the secondments and telling them he had been considering the changes for some time.

"However, the decision to do this now has been brought forward following concerns raised with me about one of our senior leaders. I expect high standards of all our staff and take any concerns seriously."

He said staff would likely see reporting of this in the media.

Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell said any allegations of this nature were an employment matter for Corrections.

"I have confidence that they will manage them in an appropriate way."

According to the Department of Corrections website, Marsh became Acting National Commissioner in late 2022 and in 2024 was appointed as Commissioner Custodial Services.

"Custodial Services focuses on the safe, fair, and humane management of those in prison. As Commissioner Custodial Services, Leigh is responsible for ensuring the effective oversight and operational delivery of the Custodial Services national network."

Marsh became a Corrections officer at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison in 2005.

"During his time in the custodial environment, he has held management positions and oversaw the delivery of rehabilitation programmes across multiple prison sites.

"Since then, Leigh has held roles advising on prison practice, risk management, prison safety and criminal justice system innovation. He has also held responsibility for operational teams delivering electronic monitoring, community and custodial frontline services, and incident management."

Corrections said Marsh was "passionate about delivering a safe and effective prison system and equitable access to justice for all New Zealanders".