Burglar 'tackled and 'detained' in Chch home

A 42-year-old woman was tackled and "detained" by the occupant of the Christchurch house she was trying to break into early this morning.

The woman was wearing a disguise when she allegedly entered the yard of the St Albans property on Malvern St about 5.40am on Thursday.

Police said the owner was alerted to the attempted break-in when the woman set off the security camera.

The occupant “took action to temporarily detain them until police arrived", said acting Senior Sergeant Luke Buutveld.

The woman has been charged with burglary and being disguised for burglary. She was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

“This arrest highlights the importance of installing security systems and cameras on your property,” said Buutveld.

“Prevention measures are the best way to reduce the chance of your property being targeted, and increase the chance of the offender being identified and arrested if it is.

“This includes installing security cameras, sensor lights, an alarm system, and ensuring you always lock your house and keep valuables locked away and out of sight.”

If you see any suspicious activity call 111 if it’s happening or 105 if it is after the fact.