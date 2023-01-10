Burglary leaves couple with thousands in losses

A Christchurch couple are coming to terms with a house burglary that left them stripped of numerous personal belongings, as their losses total over $100,000.

Among the stolen items were the couple’s wedding rings and dress, a travel journal full of memories, hard drives of unbacked-up photos and nursery belongings for their nearly-due baby.

Thieves also stole the couple’s passports and their truck.

Hugh and Janene left for a camping trip on Thursday last week, their Richmond home was locked up to protect their belongings while they enjoyed their vacation away.

They arrived back on Sunday morning to find their garage was broken into and their truck missing, with a rogue mountain bike sitting on the drive.

"We got home, we were like ‘where’s the truck?’," said wife Janene.

"We thought it was just the truck that was gone, as I know the truck is a target and we thought it was okay with everything locked up."

Hugh and Janene Burnett were stripped of many sentimental belongings after thieves ransacked their Christchurch home.

The couple couldn’t even walk into their home, the burglars had ransacked their house to the point where belongings had cluttered up the entrance. Every room was littered with precious items.

"We phoned the police, it was as Hugh was on the phone and walking into the house that we realised the events of what had happened," said Janene.

Hugh said his initial reaction was shock, feeling disbelief somebody was capable of doing such a thing.

"We were finding out bit by bit that more and more were gone. You hope something isn’t taken but then realise even that’s disappeared," he said.

Burglars stole the couple’s wedding rings and dress, along with the warranties and evaluations of the jewellery. All their electronics had been taken, among which a 42-inch television and amp speakers.

Both their laptops were taken, preventing Janene from continuing her study.

A box keeping their personal documents had been taken, among which was their passports and marriage certificate - the couple facing a potential flight to Wellington to verify their identities.

One of Janene's rings taken during the burglary. Photo: Supplied

As their discoveries continued, the items became more personal. Janene found her travel journal missing, detailing her trips on cruise ships she’d once worked on.

"It wasn’t even written in my second language, it’s not in English and they took that - three and a half years of travel memories," she said.

Hugh’s hard drives were taken, containing thousands of photos that weren’t backed up to any online servers. Sentimental Christmas decorations - now missing.

Even prime South African meat, over $100 worth, was taken by the burglars who had ransacked their kitchen.

The couple’s nursery was also targeted, with everything ready for their new baby due in March also ransacked and stolen.

As the couple sit and tally their losses, they come to a figure of over $100,000 - but it’s the nostalgic stuff that can’t be defined by a dollar amount.

"It’s almost like they stole the odd stuff they knew would be sentimental, where they knew it would hurt us that it was stolen," said Hugh.

"That’s the toughest to comprehend."

The couple's truck was also taken. Photo: Supplied

Police arrived the day following the burglary to take fingerprints and evaluate the scene of the crime. The couple aren’t optimistic about recovering a lot of their belongings.

"They lifted a few fingerprints, chances are they’re ours," said Hugh.

"If we’re lucky they might get a hit, but there’s not too much hope that we’ll get anywhere at the moment."

Talking to neighbours following the incident, the couple have put together clues to suggest the burglary was a premeditated one that took time to plan and execute.

One neighbour told the couple a drone had been circling their house for hours while they were away. Others mentioned they saw unrecognised vehicles parked outside their house on several occasions.

Janene said one neighbour had gone to grab a parcel dropped off on their doorstep when they noticed the parcel was missing. Upon returning multiple times, they noticed things changed around the house each time he returned.

"The first time he walked in he didn’t notice anything, but the next time the back door was open, then next came around the blinds were drawn," Hugh said.

"He got uneasy and phoned us to explain, but we were on our way home and by that stage it was too late anyway."

The couple described their suburb of Richmond as an "interesting area", as they described the "odd dodgy person" to drive down the street.

"There’s social housing that went in down the street and since then there’s been a few dodgy-looking people around the neighbourhood," he said.

"But the neighbours are lovely and the people around us, there’s been no issues here before this."

Fortunately, the couple’s support circle has responded - friends and family replacing much of their stolen property including the baby items, which the couple are hugely grateful for.

"It shows you the value of friendship," said Hugh.

Their expensive belongings are insured, which they’ll be claiming for, meanwhile they’re asking the public to keep an eye out for their custom-made jewellery ring or locally-made Theophany amplifier speakers.

Police have been contacted for comment.

- Nathan Morton