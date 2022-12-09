Bus and car collide near Taupo

Five people have been injured after a car and bus collided on State Highway 1 near Taupo this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was in Wairakei, a settlement near the central North Island town, and police were notified about 2.13pm.

The crash was about 1.4km north of the Wairakei Drive roundabout.

Motorists were being advised of delays.

A St John spokeswoman said five patients with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Two were taken to a Taupo medical centre for further assessment.

Three ambulances and a manager responded to the crash.

Emergency services also attended a crash about 2pm on State Highway 5 in Aratiatia Rd where one vehicle flipped onto its roof. No injuries were reported.