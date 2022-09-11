Cabinet to decide on memorial service and public holiday

People fill out messages of condolences in a book at the Beehive after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: RNZ/Jane Patterson

Cabinet will consider options for a New Zealand memorial service for the late Queen and a possible public holiday when it meets tomorrow.

The Queen died on Friday (NZT) and will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

A government spokesperson has confirmed that Cabinet will discuss tomorrow the possibilities for a memorial service in this country.

A public holiday will also be considered.

The official proclamation of Charles III as Aotearoa New Zealand's new king took place at Parliament today, following a similar ceremony in the Uk overnight.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed the "great sense of loss" felt in New Zealand following the death of Queen Elizabeth when she spoke to her new British counterpart Liz Truss last night.

Ardern also congratulated Truss on her appointment as Prime Minister.

The spokesperson said Ardern acknowledged that this was a difficult time to have the "privilege of office" leading the United Kingdom through the grief at the loss of the Queen.

Truss expressed her condolences on the boating accident in Kaikoura.

The leaders said they looked forward to meeting in person soon.

Ardern also invited Truss to visit New Zealand.