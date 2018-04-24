Call to cut visitors to high-country areas

High country fishing on Lake Alexandrina. Photo: Allied Press

Fish & Game wants visitor numbers to the high country restricted to prevent increasing harm to the environment.

The organisation made the point in a submission to the Walking Access Commission’s report on South Island high-country areas.

Fish & Game chief executive Martin Taylor said freedom campers were just one example of tourists causing environmental damage.

He said activities such as fishing also suffered because of the sheer numbers of people taking part.

Large parts of the high country and other tourism spots did not have the infrastructure to cope with the increased numbers of visitors, he said.