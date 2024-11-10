Call for more action as diabetes numbers exceed 300,000

The Virtual Diabetes Register showed nearly 96,000 new cases in the past three years. Photo: LDR / Supplied

A diabetes charity is organising an event to raise awareness as data projects what it describes as a worst case scenario.

Diabetes New Zealand's chief executive Heather Verry says Aotearoa is on track for more than half a million cases by 2040.

The Virtual Diabetes Register showed nearly 96,000 new cases in the past three years alone, which brought the total number to 324,000.

In 2021, Diabetes NZ predicted an increase of 70% to 90%, and this data is close to the worst possible outcome, Verry said.

Many people did not know that type 2 diabetes could be delayed or even reversed with lifestyle changes.

"The sooner that people can be diagnosed with diabetes the better the health outcomes, so it really needs a full-on support service, a full-on awareness. More than what Diabetes New Zealand can do on their own, it really needs to be government led."

Although the data from the Virtual Diabetes Register was welcome, it failed to distinguish between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, which made it difficult to offer targeted healthcare and support, she said.

Diabetes NZ has organised a fundraising event this week to raise awareness called Sneaker Friday.

Verry hoped the event would help to raise awareness and encourage people to get active.

"People need to get out there - they don't necessarily have to go to a gym. Even walking is really good, regular walking, regular exercise will have a huge impact on diabetes."