Friday, 24 September 2021

Cambridge man arrested for faking positive Covid-19 result

    1. News
    2. National

    A Cambridge man has been arrested after he edited a text message to inaccurately say he had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

    Waikato west area commander Will Loughrin said the 27-year-old contacted a number of people informing them he had returned a positive result.

    Police were made aware of the situation on Wednesday night after being contacted by a concerned individual. The man was arrested last night.

    The Ministry of Health confirmed the man had a Covid-19 test on September 20 and received a negative result two days later.

    He has been arrested for altering a document with intent to deceive.

    "This is extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused unnecessary distress for a number of people in the Cambridge community," Loughrin said.

    The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter