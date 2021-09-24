Cambridge man arrested for faking positive Covid-19 result

A Cambridge man has been arrested after he edited a text message to inaccurately say he had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Waikato west area commander Will Loughrin said the 27-year-old contacted a number of people informing them he had returned a positive result.

Police were made aware of the situation on Wednesday night after being contacted by a concerned individual. The man was arrested last night.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the man had a Covid-19 test on September 20 and received a negative result two days later.

He has been arrested for altering a document with intent to deceive.

"This is extremely disappointing behaviour that has caused unnecessary distress for a number of people in the Cambridge community," Loughrin said.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.