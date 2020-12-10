Cantabrians more likely to experience road rage

Photo: Getty Images / File

Cantabrians are more likely to experience road rage than anyone else in New Zealand, a new survey has found.

AA customer relations manager Amelia Macandrew said 43 percent of Canterbury drivers have experienced road rage, either from others or themselves, over the Christmas period.

This was the highest of any region in New Zealand and above the national average of more than one third of Kiwis.

Macandrew said people should be mindful of this and embrace the Christmas spirit on the roads.

"I think it's one of those times where people need to take their time and be patient, follow the road rules and just practice good old-fashioned courtesy while they're out on the road."

The figures came from the recent AA Insurance lifestyle and driver survey. The age group most susceptible were those between 18 and 34, with 52 percent of respondents experiencing road rage.

“It’s been a particularly stressful year, and with everyone now staying in New Zealand over the Christmas holidays, there will be more of us on the road this year,” Macandrew said.

“Let’s make an effort to embrace the Christmas spirit a little more this year and be kinder and calmer on the roads.”

She also advised Cantabrians to exercise caution to prevent thefts of their vehicles and car break ins.

The percentage of Kiwis reporting items stolen from parked cars during the year fell from 78 percent last year to 66 percent this year.

“However, this is little consolation to the 14 percent of respondents who had their belongings stolen from their cars over the Christmas season,” she said.

Others fared even worse. Over the Christmas period, 11 percent of survey respondents have had their vehicle stolen.