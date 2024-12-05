Canterbury blaze: SH73 partly shut, camps evacuated

Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in Canterbury that has forced the closure of part of State Highway 73 and the evacuation of school camps.

Crews assisted by four helicopters have been battling the uncontrolled blaze in Bridge Hill, near Craigieburn, since being alerted at 4.24am today.

What began as a 2ha fire has grown to 140ha was continuing to spread and has jumped the highway, Fire and Emergency NZ said in a statement late this morning.

The blaze was not contained nor under control. Containment efforts have been hampered by high winds and extreme fire behaviour, it said.

Incident Commander Brian Keown said three schools have been evacuated from camps in the area as a precaution.

Two were staying at the Environmental Education Centre and the other at Forest Lodge.

"All students are safe and well away from the fire," Mr Keown said.

The big blaze was not yet contained. PHOTO: CANTERBURY FIRE AND EMERGENCY

"We currently have eight helicopters fighting the fire, with one more on the way, as well as 11 trucks, tankers and support vehicles.

"We are working extremely hard to get this fire contained."SH73 was closed between Castle Hill and Arthur's Pass about 9.30am.

The road would remain shut for some time, he advised.

People should avoid the area and look to make alterative travel arrangements if they were planning to use this road today."