Canterbury blazes contained, warning for riverbed

Police say large volume of water is moving through the Waimakariri River carrying logs and debris from recent heavy rain on the West Coast. Photo: RNZ (file)

As firefighters contain a scrub fire on the north side of the Waimakariri riverbed, police have urged people to stay away from the waterway following heavy rain on the West Coast.

Hot, dry and windy conditions have made it challenging for crews in North Canterbury since two big blazes broke out in Amberley and Loburn on Friday, and another fast-moving scrub fire in and around the Waimakiriri riverbed began at Swannanoa on Saturday.

Westland had issued a state of emergency in preparation for the deluge. While the region fared better than originally forecast, 500 to 600 millimetres of rain still fell on some Westland ranges from Friday.

Police warned that a large volume of water was moving through the Waimakariri in Canterbury carrying logs and debris and advised anyone in the bed of the river, or between the Waimakariri Gorge and sea, to leave.

There was no risk to anyone outside of the riverbed.

Crews search for hotspots beside one of the many shelter belts of trees consumed by the Loburn fire. PHOTO JOHN COSGROVE/STAR NEWS

Big blazes contained

Fire and Emergency NZ said this morning all three vegetation fires remain contained and controlled with two in mop-up stage.

The causes all fires are being investigated.

A helicopter has been put on standby for immediate response in North Canterbury if needed today.

Incident controller Bruce Janes said people should not be doing any outdoor activities that could start a fire.

"Every household in a rural area should have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire, because in the current windy conditions, fires moved quickly and were very challenging to put out."

Canterbury residents were reminded to take extreme care with all activities that could cause a spark that will set vegetation on fire.

All fire permits have been suspended until 8am on Monday.

Swannanoa

Fenz said six fire crews were working today to suppress the fire burning over an estimated 12ha in and around the Waimakariri riverbed, about 35km northwest of Christchurch and two heavy diggers were being used.

Mr Janes said cordons will stay in place until the fire is out.

"We ask that people stay well away from the area so our firefighters can focus on their task."

Loburn

Firefighters are in the final mop-up stage at the fireground on Loburn Whiterock Road, with three crews working in the area hunting down and putting out hotspots.

The Loburn fires started on Friday afternoon and burned through approximately 10ha destroying two houses, a converted church, 10 sheds and a number of cars and machinery.

Amberley

Crews at the vegetation fire in Racecourse Rd in Amberley extinguished a number of hotspots.

Today five crews, assisted by one digger and tankers are back on the fireground to continue this work, Fenz said.

The Amberley fire started on Friday afternoon and burnt an area roughly 1km by 500 metres, forcing nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

- ODT Online and RNZ