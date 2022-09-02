Canterbury businessman admits making fake vaccine passes

A Canterbury businessman has today admitted making fake Covid-19 vaccine passes.

The man in his 60s, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to a forgery charge at Christchurch District Court, admitting counterfeiting a total of 30 My Vaccine passes and supplying them to people around the country.

Police swooped on the property in January. When spoken to by officers, he declined to comment.

He will be sentenced on October 27.

On Friday, his lawyer Nathan Batts indicated an application for permanent name suppression will be made and a judge will consider it on sentencing.

A North Canterbury doctor was last December caught on camera issuing fake vaccine exemptions to patients.

Dr Jonie Girouard, who runs a weight-loss clinic in Kaiapoi, is an unvaccinated GP who was captured by Newshub issuing fake certificates and coaching patients on how to get away with using them.

The Ministry of Health confirmed earlier it had issued a $300 infringement notice to Girouard after finding she had breached the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccination) Order 2021 by seeing patients in person without being vaccinated and without a valid exemption.

-By Kurt Bayer