Canterbury crash leaves two critically injured

Emergency services have responded to a serious crash involving a truck and a car in Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said two people are reportedly in a critical condition after the crash on Omihi Rd, Greta Valley.

Two others involved in the crash had minor injuries.

The spokesperson said a helicopter has been deployed to the scene near the intersection with Burrows Rd.

The road is blocked and diversions at Waipara and Greta Valley on State Highway 1 will be in place for several hours.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area," the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency confirmed SH1 is closed between Omihi and Greta Valley.

"Road users are advised to follow directions of emergency services, delay their journey, or consider an alternative route if possible."