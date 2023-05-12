Canterbury crash victims named

Tony Wood was killed in a crash in Hurunui that left his wife Kate seriously injured. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

Police have released the names of two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Canterbury last month.

Zejayohn Keyli-West Hurinui (24), of Cheviot, and Anthony Thomas Wood (69), of Methven died in the crash on Domett Rd (State Highway 1) in the Hurunui district on April 26.

Wood, a Methven community stalwart, had already been identified as one of the victims.

His wife was seriously injured in the crash.

From her hospital bed, Kate Wood told the Ashburton Guardian that she remembered seeing two headlights appear out of the darkness, heading straight for the couple.

“There was about 1/10th of a second or so between seeing the lights and being hit,” she told the Guardian, describing the impact as an “almighty thump”.

She sustained broken ribs in the crash.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.