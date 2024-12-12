Canterbury fire: Houses evacuated, SH1 reopens

Three houses have been evacuated as a precaution due to a large vegetation fire south of Christchurch.

The fire near Burnham is estimated to be about 30ha this afternoon and a shed has been destroyed.

Fire and Emergency NZ posted on social media that the blaze was not contained or controlled.

Crews are responding to multiple grass fires along State Highway 1 south of Burnham. Photo: Supplied

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the blaze broke out near the railway lines south of Burnham about 1.30pm.

There are 22 trucks, tankers and support vehicles on the ground, with five helicopters in the air.

The spokesperson said there was a large fire and two smaller blazes next to SH1 near the intersection with Selwyn Lake and Telegraph Rds.

Crews from the Burnham Camp, Dunsandel, Rolleston, Kirwee, Wigram, Lincoln, Darfield South, Darfield, Leeston, Christchurch City, and Canterbury High Country stations attended.

State Highway 1 between Dunsandel and Burnham was closed at 2.30pm but had reopened by 5pm.

However, Stop/Go temporary speed restrictions were place, the New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised.

"Expect significant delays until congestion has eased throughout the area. Firefighting efforts are still under way in the area, so motorists should be prepared for continuing delays."

Photo: Andrew King Eyewitness Andrew King was driving to Christchurch when he saw the fires. The large one appeared to have started near the railway lines south of Dunsandel. "There are a number of fire appliances and one helicopter I can see fighting the fire. "Traffic was backed up and down to a crawl south before the diversion west at Dunsandel." - Star News and APL