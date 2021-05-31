Canterbury flooding: Hundreds of homes evacuated

Pines Beach, a beach settlement just out of Kaiapoi, North Canterbury, is being evacuated.

Civil Defence is requiring all residents in the low lying areas of The Pines Beach, particularly around Dunns Ave, to leave their homes.

A flood gate is stuck open and it is feared areas of the settlement may be flooded.

Kairaki, the neighbouring beach settlement which is near the north bank of the Waimakariri River, has already been evacuated.

Residents on the higher sections of The Pines Beach could stay if they wished, Civil Defence said, but it warned they may become isolated for some time if Beach Rd, from Kaiapoi, floods.

A message from the Timaru District Council's Facebook page said anyone in a low-lying Coopers Creek area should go to higher ground immediately.

Evacuees can go to friends or family or to the Temuka Civil Defence Centre - Alpine Energy Stadium situated in the Temuka Domain or the Geraldine Civil Defence Centre situated at Geraldine High School.

Latest update is that most river flows are steadily dropping with the exception of the Temuka and Opihi River which is still fluctuating.

The council advised against driving through flood water because of the risk flooding had caused large holes in the roads. The flood water should be treated as unsafe and contaminated.

hur948floodashleyriver3_1.jpg A fire volunteer keeps a keen eye on the Ashley/Rakahuri River on Sunday afternoon from the Cones Road Bridge, as it continued to rise. Photo: Robyn Bristowe

Waimakariri Civil Defence is urging residents to take extreme care on the roads and to keep up to date with flooding information throughout the day.

‘‘While the rain may be lighter, river levels remain dangerously elevated and it will take some time until the risk is gone.

‘‘If all possible, residents are asked to stay off the roads and avoid travelling. If people do need to drive, they should take it slow and leave plenty of following distance between vehicles. People should avoid driving through flooded areas and in the immediate vicinity of rivers.

"If evacuations are required, an Emergency Mobile Alert will be sent to the affected areas and emergency services will be deployed. Residents should keep their mobile phones switched on and close to hand,'' a Civil Defence spokesman says.

The river risk led to two areas being evacuated late last night and early this morning by emergency services. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews evacuated approximately 113 properties in the Oxford and Mount Thomas Road area near the Ashley River.

Fernside residents between Oxford Rd/Mount Thomas Rd and the Ashley River – from Mertons Rd up until the junction of the Okuku and Ashley Rivers who had previously evacuated are now able to return to their homes, the NZ Herald reported this afternoon.

canterburyevacuationsnzdf.jpeg NZDF help with evacuations and rescues. Photo / NZDF

A further 133 properties were evacuated in the Eyre River area overnight, however with river levels dropping, residents in this area are also returning home.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon told Morning Report the Ashley and Kairaki rivers were still causing concern and residents should remain on alert.

Gordon said anyone who did not have to go out should not.

The Waimakariri District Council says a Civil Defence Centre at Rangiora Baptist Church is open for people who need somewhere to stay.

About 700 people from 300 properties in the Waimakariri and Selwyn districts were evacuated as a precaution overnight if rivers in those areas were to break the flood blanks.

Mandeville Sports Centre, near Swannanoa, opened up as a Civil Defence post and refuge location about 7pm yesterday.

Centre manager Richard Belcher said about 20-30 people without access to their homes had congregated at the centre north of Christchurch, some opting to rest in their cars or campervans.

This morning the Selwyn River has breached its banks.

ash3_digbys_stopbank_large.jpg Ashburton District Councillor Angus McKay (right) talks with police at Digby's Bridge, where stopbanks were keeping floodwaters in the north branch of the Ashburton River. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Ashburton water levels

Floodwaters in the Ashburton River have dropped a little but authorities remain on full alert as Mid Canterbury’s red rain event continues to play out.

Attention is focusing on the integrity of stopbanks that line the north and south branch of the river. They have kept most of the floodwaters in the river channel, though surface water is also a problem around the district.

Farmers are checking the state of their paddocks and feeding out stock, Ashburton District Council staff are checking the state of bridges, roads and other infrastructure and schools are closed.

Some businesses in Ashburton have also closed for the day, while others are allowing staff to work from home.

People are being asked to stay home and off the roads, but rubber-neckers are still a problem.

ash3_ashburton_rail_bridge_may_31_10.40am.jpg The Ashburton River has dropped a little, but is still a concern. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The town’s wastewater treatment pond at Wilkins Road has flodded and potentially contaminated water is mixing with floodwater.

It may be flowing into Carters Creek, which feeds into Lake Hood, the district’s recreational waterbody.

People are being told it is a public health risk and to avoid contact.

Drinking water has been tankered to Mt Somers and Methven, where boil water notices were in effect.

ash3_tinwald_viaduct.jpg The viaduct connecting State Highway 1 at Tinwald to Melcombe Street is closed because of flooding. Photo: Ashburton Courier

The Ashburton River had dropped from a peak of 1448 cumecs to 1237 cumecs at 11am today.

A welfare centre set up at the Hakatere marae was helping people who had self evacuated.

Firefighters respond to water rescues, weather-related callouts

Southern fire communications shift manager Simon Lyford said they had helped police with "a couple" of water rescues overnight, as well as helping police and Civil Defence teams with precautionary evacuations.

Other than those events, Lyford said Fire and Emergency NZ teams had been called to about 20 weather-related incidents in the region overnight.

Those incidents included reports of water leaking through house roofs and water entering properties.

There are currently ten state highway closures in place throughout Canterbury, Waka Kotahi said.

Canterbury residents can text the name of most local rivers (eg. RAKAIA, ASHBURTON, HINDS) to 3730 to receive free and official flood updates, including evacuation notices, from Environment Canterbury.

Two people have had a lucky rescue after their car became stuck in flood water in Canterbury.

Fire crews were called to the incident on Highfield St in Dunsandel at about 6.15am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman says the car was a rental and the pair were heading towards the airport.

They tried to avoid the water by driving around it but became stuck.

Crews were able to free the vehicle and nobody was injured, the spokesman said.

The crew of a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter rescued three people from floods in the Ashburton area overnight.

One man was rescued from a tree surrounded by floodwater in the vicinity of Darfield and an elderly couple were rescued from the roof of a car near Ashburton Forks.

MetService's Red Severe Weather Warning has been extended in parts of Canterbury until 7pm this evening, extensive rain is expected to continue through the afternoon.

Ashburton, Selwyn and Timaru all declared states of emergency yesterday before a region-wide state of emergency was declared by Canterbury Civil Defence just before 5pm.

The Timaru District Council has just announced a district-wide conserve water notice for all district water supplies as staff monitored the situation.

- additional reporting Robyn Bristowe & Linda Clarke