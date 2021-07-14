Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Canterbury house 'totally involved' in fire

    Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am on Wednesday. Photo: NZ Herald
    A house in Hororata was well-involved in fire this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am today

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said when crews arrived they found the house well involved.

    He said two crews wearing breathing apparatus worked to fight the fire.

    Everybody was out of the house, he said.

    It is a single-story dwelling with all five rooms "totally involved in fire".

    As it is a rural property, there are no other buildings or structures close by, he said.

