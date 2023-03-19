Canterbury Lotto player wins $15m

Photo: NZ Herald

One very lucky Canterbury Lotto Powerball player is now a multi-millionaire.

Just one player struck last night’s “Must Be Won” draw; winning a staggering $15.5 million.

The mouth-watering sum was up for grabs in yesterday’s Super Saturday Lotto Powerball draw - from which half the value of ticket sales will help some living in regions devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The numbers were: 37, 17, 4, 27, 38 and 11. The Bonus Ball was 26, and the Power Ball was 3.

The winning ticket was bought by a MyLotto player from Canterbury.

A Milton player will also be celebrating after winning $24,479 with Lotto second division. Their ticket was bought at the Four Square Tokomairiro.

“We’d like to thank New Zealanders for getting behind this special draw for cyclone relief. The support has been incredible and will make a real difference to people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said.

“It has been a privilege for Lotto NZ to host this special draw, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the cyclone.”

After tallying the numbers an update of the total amount raised for cyclone relief is expected to be made available later today.

Prior to the draw, a Lotto spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those communities who are affected, and we’d like to thank you for showing your support during this difficult time.”

Under the conditions for a “Must Be Won” draw, the Powerball jackpot must be won by one or more Powerball players on the night – it does not roll over to the next draw.

If no tickets win Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest Powerball division with winners – which might be the Second or Third Division.

If there is more than one winner in that next prize division, the prize is shared evenly amongst all the winners.

The percentage of funds from ticket sales will be transferred to the Lottery Grants Board who will distribute them to the communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A Whakatāne resident spoke earlier this month on the rollercoaster ride they had had since winning $1 million in Lotto First Division.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they weren’t entirely sure how much they had won until getting a call from Lotto NZ.

“I said to them ‘oh, my goodness, is it really $1 million’?

“I thought it was, but I was waiting for confirmation before I got too excited.

The winner added: “It will make such a difference to my life. It gives me the financial freedom to pay off my mortgage.”

They were looking forward to celebrating their life-changing win by going out for dinner with family.