Canterbury man killed in workplace incident named

Police have named the man who died in a workplace incident in Blenheim earlier this month.

He was David Andrew Kempton (48), of Rolleston, in Canterbury.

The incident took place outside a BP service station on Main Street on April 10.

It was reported at the time that a person was found under a truck.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said at the time a crew was sent from Blenheim Fire Station to assist with a motor vehicle incident outside BP.

“Our crew was only there for four or five minutes and were stood down by police who were already on the scene,” Walklin said.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene following a “workplace incident".

"One person sadly died at the scene.”