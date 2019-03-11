Canterbury measles outbreak: 22 people infected

The measles outbreak in Canterbury has now infected 22 people, as the region races to get vulnerable people vaccinated.

The outbreak began just under two weeks ago, and a month's supply of the vaccine was used up in just two days last week.

The district health board has told medical centres in the region that more of the vaccines will be arriving this week.

It said two doses of the vaccine were the best form of protection against the disease - but between 1969 and 1990 it was standard practice for doctors to give just one, leaving a number of people at risk.

Medical centres are giving priority to people who haven't had any doses of the vaccine.