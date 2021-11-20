Canterbury petrol stations among new locations of interest

Z Brougham St, Christchurch is among the newly released locations of interest. Photo: Google Maps

New potential exposure sites across New Zealand have been listed this afternoon including a series of South Island petrol stations, a South Auckland thrift shop and a Four Square store in Waipū.

In the latest tranche of locations listed by the Ministry of Health, nine new sites including supermarkets in Northland and two large chain retailers in Waikato have been added to the 107 locations of interest where people with Covid have visited.

People are advised to watch for signs of symptoms for the coming 10 days and get tested if they start to fall ill.

Three Z petrol stations in Amberley, Huntly and Waltham are included along with Gas Waikari.

Further north The Warehouse in Te Awamutu was visited by an infected shopper on Tuesday while a shopping trip to the Kmart in Te Rapa took place on Monday.

The ministry has also alerted a shopping trip to the Four Square store in Waipū late Tuesday afternoon and Countdown Dargaville, a few hours earlier.

In Auckland the Salvation Army Family Store in Manukau was visited briefly on Tuesday afternoon by an infected person.

The most recent visit to a business took place just two days ago at Z Huntly. The infected person was at the service station for more than an hour over lunchtime that day.

New locations at 2pm

• Z Brougham St, Christchurch. Monday November 15, 11.05am-12.05pm

• Countdown Dargaville. Tuesday, November 16, 12.31pm-1.30pm

• Salvation Army Family Store Manukau. Tuesday, November 16, 1.09pm-1.19pm

• The Warehouse Te Awamutu. Tuesday, November 16,1.50pm-2.35pm

• Four Square Waipu. Tuesday, November 16, 4.30pm-5.45pm

• Gas Waikari Fuel 24/7 Waikari. Tuesday, November 16, 8pm- 9pm

• Z Amberley. Tuesday, November 16, 8.20pm-9.20pm

• Z Huntly. Thursday, November 18, 12.30pm-1.40pm

Health teams earlier flagged a potential South Island exposure to Covid after announcing a Christchurch dairy is among the latest location of interest.

Another supermarket was also named as a location of interest in the Ministry of Health's 12pm announcement.

It follows four locations in Wellington, Hamilton and Whangarei also being identified earlier today at 10am.

Kmart Te Rapa

• Parram Grocery Store, Christchurch. Monday, November 15, 11.20am-12.20pm

• Pak'nSave, Whangārei. Tuesday, November 16, 12.45pm-1.20pm

New locations at 10am

• Countdown Claudelands, Hamilton East. Thursday, November 11, 12pm-2pm

• Harvey Norman, Whangārei. Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-12.10pm

• Countdown Cable Car Lane, Wellington. Tuesday, November 16, 7.12pm-7.30pm

• Kmart, Te Rapa, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 6.30pm-8.30pm

New times

• Countdown, Huntly. Tuesday, November 16, 12pm-2pm

Today's locations came after the Ministry of Health focusing on locations in Tauranga and Waikato yesterday.

In Tauranga that included Caltex in Welcome Bay, Your Pharmacy in Mt Maunganui and Bethlehem Pharmacy in Bethlehem.

The remaining locations were spread across Tokoroa, Matamata, Bethlehem, Hamilton, Mt Maunganui and Te Puna.

Yesterday's locations

• KFC Tokoroa. Monday, November 15, 12.54pm-1.05pm

• Ronnies Cafe & Bakery, Matamata. Wednesday, November 17, 7.12am-7.20am

• Countdown Bethlehem. Tuesday, November 9, 3.05pm-4.50pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Wednesday, November 10, 9.15am-6.pm

• The Doctors Bayfair. Thursday, November 11, 9.15am-3pm

• BP Connect, Te Puna. Friday, November 12, 8.15am-9.30am

• Furnace Steakhouse, Hamilton. Wednesday, November 17, 7.15pm-9.45pm

• Bethlehem Pharmacy. Tuesday, November 9, 3.30pm-5.15pm

• Your Pharmacy, Mt Maunganui. Thursday, November 11, 12.30pm-2pm

• Caltex Welcome Bay. Thursday, November 18, 4pm-5.30pm

New times

• Pak'nSave Whitiora. Wednesday, November 17, 9.30am -11.30am

• Countdown Otorohanga. Wednesday, November 17, 10.07am-11.45am

• Christchurch Airport. Saturday, November 13, 2.30pm-3.15pm

It follows on from good news earlier this week as the Auckland District Health Board reached the 90 per cent full vaccination target for its residents.

The DHB, which has partially vaccinated 95 per cent of its people, yesterday hit the double vax milestone, which has been lauded as the point at which New Zealand can significantly relax its public health measures.

Three regions in New Zealand have now surpassed 90 per cent double-vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Selwyn District in Canterbury (90.2 per cent) and Wellington (90 per cent) both marked the achievement yesterday, Ministry of Health data shows.

Queenstown-Lakes reached 90 per cent on Wednesday, winning the Herald Top Towns initiative.

In nine days, Cabinet will likely confirm Auckland's move to the new Covid-19 protection framework - the traffic light system - in which high vaccination levels enable further social freedoms.

On December 15, fully vaccinated Aucklanders - or those who test negative for Covid-19 72 hours before travel - will be able to leave the city to spend Christmas with loved ones.