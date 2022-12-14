Canterbury police station burgled

The Lyttelton police station was burgled on Tuesday night. Photo: NZ Herald

A police station was burgled in Canterbury overnight, with offenders stealing a police jacket and cap.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were making inquiries following a break-in at the Lyttelton Police Station.

“Around 1am a white four-door hatchback vehicle has pulled up outside the station on Sumner Rd.

Three offenders have got out of the vehicle and broken into the building, taking a high-visibility Police jacket and cap.”

No other items were stolen.

“We are making a number of inquiries to identify and locate the offenders, including reviewing CCTV,” the spokesperson said.