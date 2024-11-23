Canterbury school in mourning after death of teacher aide

Renee Whitcher. Photo: Facebook

A Canterbury school is in mourning after a "wonderful, warm, conscientious and considered" teacher aide died in unexplained circumstances.

Cheviot Area School Board presiding member Fiona Bush said in an email yesterday the school "cannot express how devastated we all are at the loss" of teacher aide Renee Whitcher.

Emergency services were notified of Whitcher’s sudden death in Cheviot about 3.55pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said yesterday the death was being treated as unexplained and police were making inquiries into the circumstances.

A scene examination was carried out at the property and a guard remained in place overnight, the spokesperson said.

Bush said Whitcher was a "conscientious and considered woman and this is such a difficult time for us all.

"My thoughts are with Renee’s family, and all of you during this sad time.

"I know how much Renee meant to this school and wider community.

"Her presence will be deeply missed. If anyone needs anything or wants to talk, the school has put in some support."

She recommended pupils or parents let the school leadership team or classroom teacher know "if there’s anything we can do to help during this difficult time".

"I’ll never forget the kindness Renee showed to everyone, in particular to those students she worked with. It was a huge privilege to have known her."

Bush had been in touch with the Ministry of Education to get advice on handling such an incident.

"We are aware that there has been playground chat about this."

The school came together for a short discussion at whanau time to remember Whitcher.

- APL