Canterbury thieves target Demios and Aquas

A Mazda Demio. Photo: supplied

Police are advising owners of Mazda Demios and Toyota Aquas to be vigilant, following a series of thefts targeting these car models throughout Canterbury.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said today that people should take preventative measures to help stop their car from being stolen.

"The ignition systems in these models are not as robust as others, so once an offender gains entry to the car they can be taken relatively easily.

"They also don't have immobilisers by default - we'd recommend that anyone who owns one of these vehicles gets one installed.

"An immobiliser can cost up to $500, but if your vehicle is stolen you are likely to pay a similar amount on excess on your insurance, let alone the inconvenience of having your vehicle stolen and the associated hassle of cancelling credit cards etc.

“In addition, ensure valuables and credit cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open. The best option still remains having your vehicle garaged if possible.”

Snr Sgt Wells said police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call police on 111 if it’s happening, or 105 after the fact.