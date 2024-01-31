Canterbury winner mistakes $17.25m for $17,250

Photo: NZ Herald

A Canterbury Lotto winner was so excited about winning $17,250 they didn't realise they had actually scored a whopping $17.25 million.

The winning Powerball First Division ticket for the draw on Saturday, January 27, was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, joked: “I’ve got to get my eyes checked.”

The Cantabrian bought the ticket earlier online on Saturday and checked it that evening.

"All my numbers started to line up, and I thought, ‘I’m going to win something - probably a bonus ticket’.

"By the end, I was a bit confused and thought I’d only won $17,250."

Next morning when the winner did a double take, they realised they had won $17.25 million and felt “a bit silly” to miss all the zeroes.

“But if I’d known the night before, I definitely wouldn’t have gotten much sleep!”

The winner said they planned to carry on with life as normal.

“I’m thinking of investing the money while I have a good think about what to do. There’s no rush, and I don’t want to get carried away."

They said the win would ensure “a comfortable retirement in the future” and were looking forward to it.