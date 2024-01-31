Canterbury winner mistakes $17.25m for $17,250

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The winning Powerball First Division ticket for the draw on Saturday, January 27, was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.
The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, joked: “I’ve got to get my eyes checked.”
The Cantabrian bought the ticket earlier online on Saturday and checked it that evening.
"All my numbers started to line up, and I thought, ‘I’m going to win something - probably a bonus ticket’.
"By the end, I was a bit confused and thought I’d only won $17,250."
Next morning when the winner did a double take, they realised they had won $17.25 million and felt “a bit silly” to miss all the zeroes.
“But if I’d known the night before, I definitely wouldn’t have gotten much sleep!”
The winner said they planned to carry on with life as normal.
“I’m thinking of investing the money while I have a good think about what to do. There’s no rush, and I don’t want to get carried away."
They said the win would ensure “a comfortable retirement in the future” and were looking forward to it.