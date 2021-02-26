Friday, 26 February 2021

4.45 pm

Canterbury worker killed in driveway named

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have named a man who died after being struck by a vehicle rolling down a driveway in Canterbury.

    He was Bradley James Walker (53), known as Trev, from Akaroa.

    Police said Mr Walker was struck by the unoccupied vehicle and trailer while carrying out gardening work in Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle, Banks Peninsula, on Tuesday afternoon.

    "Medical assistance was provided by members of the public, however, the man died at the scene."

    The death will be referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe.

