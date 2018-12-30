Sunday, 30 December 2018

Canterbury's most wanted this summer

    David Auvae....
    David Auvae. Age: 37. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm. File reference: 181120/8909. CONSIDERED DANGEROUS - DO NOT APPROACH. Photos: NZ Police
    Jackson Karaka. ...
    Jackson Karaka. Age: 25. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding. File reference: 181204/2148.
    Michaela Rentiul. ...
    Michaela Rentiul. Age: 29. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: theft, shoplifting, breach of curfew. File reference: 181218/2952, 181218/2958, 181218/2966.
    Enzed Norman Beazley. ...
    Enzed Norman Beazley. Age: 25. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: breaching release conditions. Description: tattoo on left hand reading ATMC. File reference: 180119/5914.
    Jimmy Wanihi. ...
    Jimmy Wanihi. Age: 34. Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area. Wanted for: parole recall warrant. File reference: 180525/4176.
    Koronui Teaurere. ...
    Koronui Teaurere. Age: 23. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: breach of home detention, breach of intensive supervision order conditions. File reference: 180718/0207, 180827/6345.
    Luke Earle. ...
    Luke Earle. Age: 38. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: assault, breach of curfew. File reference: 181112/2032, 181113/6383.
    Richard Le Comte. ...
    Richard Le Comte. Age: 20. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding. File reference: 181122/4101.
    Nicholie Wilson. ...
    Nicholie Wilson. Age: 42. Likely whereabouts: Mid or South Canterbury areas. Wanted for: breach of bail. File reference: 181116/4163, 181116/507.
    Nicola Ratu. ...
    Nicola Ratu. Age: 28. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: parole recall warrant. File reference: 181220/0685.
    Shane Harvey. ...
    Shane Harvey. Age: 42. Likely whereabouts: Christchurch area. Wanted for: breaching release conditions. File reference: 181201/4846.
    Shannon Morrell. ...
    Shannon Morrell. ...
    Alexanda Cottrell. ...
    Alexanda Cottrell. Age: 22. Likely whereabouts: Canterbury. Wanted for: removing electronic monitoring device and absconding. Description: tattoo of '15' on right hand. File reference: 181108/8525.

    On any given day in New Zealand there are a number of people wanted by police.

    They could be wanted for suspected offending, breaches of bail or parole, failing to turn up at court, or escaping home detention.

    Today we profile the 13 offenders from the Canterbury region listed on the police website's "wanted to arrest" section.

    If you can help police find any of these people - contact your local station.

    Police advise the public not to approach anyone who is wanted - rather, contact your local station or dial 111 in an emergency and leave the arrests up to them.

