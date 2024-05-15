Car caught on camera in Christchurch cycle lane

A video showing a car being driven along a cycle lane in south Christchurch has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows a Suzuki Celerio hatchback inside a 50m-long stretch of solid median barriers on the Sparks Rd cycle lane.

On social media, one person noted that while the errant driver turned left into Hoon Hay Rd on a red arrow, a green cycle light was being displayed.

One Sparks Rd resident told Star News it was a "reasonably common" site to see vehicles taking short cuts along the cycleway.

She said residents reversing out of their driveways used the cycleway to turn around or to back into traffic.

