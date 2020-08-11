Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Caravan occupant fights off armed intruders

    A Canterbury man in his 20s held off a group armed with pool cues and wrenches who tried to get into his caravan.

    The man heard a knock on the door of his caravan, on McLaughlin St in Darfield, on Sunday night, Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said.

    When he opened the door, five people tried to enter the caravan.

    "The man was trying to hold the door closed at the same time," Harker said. 

    "A struggle occurred and they ended up out on the footpath.

    "The victim was able to call the police."

    He said the victim was not injured and nothing was taken from the caravan.

    The group discarded their weapons and left in two vehicles.

    “We are still working to determine if the parties knew each other," said Harker. 

    "We’ve got some good leads that we are going with."

    Star News

