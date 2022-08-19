Care still needed around destroyed scrap yard

Efforts to contain a huge blaze at a Christchurch scrap yard will be scaled down today, but nearby residents and businesses should still take precautions, FENZ says.

Assistant Commander Mike Bowden of Fire and Emergency NZ says crews have been successful in reducing the fire that began in the suburb of Woolston on Wednesday about 8pm.

At its peak, 18 fire trucks and more than 50 firefighters were used to fight the blaze at scrap yard business National Steel.

There were explosions and heavy smoke for several hours on Wednesday and a public health warning was issued due to toxic smoke.

Mr Bowden said this morning though the fire is under control, it is still smouldering and will be for some time.

"Today our focus is on getting the State Highway 74A re-opened, which should be by 9am. We will be scaling down our response over the course of the day.

"We are still encouraging residents and businesses in the immediate area to keep their doors and windows closed, and for people to stay indoors in case of flare-ups and smoke issues.

"Environmental efforts continue to ensure the runoff into the Heathcote River is either stopped or contained. Booms were put in place on the river and sucker trucks are being used to drain any runoff."

Mr Bowden again thanked the public and surrounding businesses for their co-operation.

- ODT Online