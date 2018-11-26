Caregiver accused of leaving baby in hot car to play pokies

Kalota Palu leaves the Hamilton District Court this morning after appearing on a charge of illtreatment of her baby by failing to protect it from suffering dehydration. Photo: NZME

A baby left in a car while her caregiver allegedly played pokie machines suffered dehydration, court documents show.

Ōtorohanga woman Kalota Palu, 23, appeared in the Hamilton District Court today facing a charge of ill-treatment of a child by omitting to perform a legal duty, namely protecting a child from suffering dehydration, on November 15.

Palu, a process worker, is accused of leaving a baby in her car while she played pokie machines at the Yardhouse bar in the Hamilton suburb of Nawton.

She made a brief appearance in court today where she was remanded without plea on the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' prison.

Part of Palu's bail conditions include her being banned from entering licensed premises other than supermarkets until the prosecution is completed.

She will reappear in court in two weeks.