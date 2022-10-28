Carl Hayman caught driving four times over legal limit

Former All Blacks and Highlanders prop Carl Hayman has been charged with drink driving. Photo: Supplied

Former All Black prop Carl Hayman has been convicted of drink-driving after being caught behind the wheel while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 42-year-old admitted to not being "in a good place", when he was pulled over by police on October 18.

Hayman, a father of four, told officers he was suffering early onset dementia, depression and was grieving the recent loss of his mother.

According to the police summary of facts, he was stopped by police while driving in Ōpunake, South Taranaki.

When approached by officers, Hayman showed signs of recent alcohol consumption, the summary stated.

An evidential breath test was completed and revealed a reading of 1016 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Hayman was charged with drink-driving and appeared in Hāwera District Court the following day.

There, he pleaded guilty to the charge and was subsequently fined $1000.

An interlock disqualification was also imposed on Hayman, who has had a previous brush with the law.

In 2019, he landed a four-month suspended prison sentence after being convicted of domestic assault in France.

At the time, French media reported Hayman admitted to having a serious problem with alcohol at the end of his career but later became a "teetotal".

Hayman played 45 tests for the All Blacks before abruptly ending his New Zealand rugby career after the 2007 World Cup.

In total he played more than 300 professional games for Otago, the Highlanders, Newcastle and Toulon, where he won three European titles.

In more recent times, Hayman has spoken publicly about his diagnosis of early onset dementia.

He is now residing back in his hometown of Taranaki where he owns and operates tourist business Chaddy's Charters.

- Tara Shaskey, Open Justice reporter