Cause of huge tyre blaze being investigated

The cause of a tyre fire in Canterbury that raged until the early hours of Monday morning has not been determined.

The fire started about 4.25pm on Sunday at a property on Weedons Rd, Rolleston, and spread to a large pile of tyres about 30m high and 50m long at the Diggalink yard near State Highway 1.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said a fire investigator will visit the site today.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

She said it took nine fire engines, eight tankers and a command unit until about midnight to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is believed to have started in a hedge, and then spread to the tyre pile.

Weedons Rd was closed because of huge black plumes of smoke billowing across the sky but it has now reopened.

Multiple diggers and tankers were used to surrounded the fire to keep it contained.