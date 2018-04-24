CCTV captures moment puppy stolen

Newly revealed CCTV footage captured the abduction of beloved family dog Bowie, who was taken while her owner was inside an Auckland burger joint.

The six-month-old Cavoodle was last seen outside a store in New Lynn six days ago - now police have released CCTV footage in a bid to find the pup.

A Cavoodle is a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Photo Getty

The brown puppy was last seen wearing a red collar with a round gold tag, was tied up adjacent to a burger bar in Great North Rd at 6.25pm on Wednesday evening.

Bowie's owner was inside the store when someone unhooked the leash and carried the her away.

The owners, an Avondale family, were in shock after their much-loved dog was stolen.

Mother-of-two Jo Hodge could see Bowie from inside Burgerfuel while she waited for her order.

She turned away when her order was ready, and when she turned back to leave the shop Bowie was gone.

"She had her back turned for probably about 15 seconds," her husband Drew Pollock said.

"She came outside and was in a bit of shock, thinking she [Bowie] must have got off her leash. The leash was still tied to the post but her collar was not on it.

"She started calling out to her for a couple of minutes but eventually realised that she must have been stolen."

Bowie, a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and who was named after singer David Bowie, has been a member of the family since they bought her just before Christmas. Son Huxley (5) calls her "our furry sister".

If you know anything that could help with the case, contact Sergeant Matt Murray, Waitakere Police on (09) 215 5676.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.