Central Otago lucky in Lotto, Dunedin not so much

Central Otago was the second 'luckiest' region for Lotto winning last year, pipped only by the Wairarapa, while Dunedin ranked among the unluckiest.

Lotto released the figures this morning. On average, South Wairarapa locals won about $2119 per capita - almost $1000 more than Central Otago with $1174 per capita.

The Central Otago result was in large part thanks to an $18.2 million win in February from a ticket bought on MyLotto - a great way to start the year for a young couple who were pregnant with their first child.

“We’re most excited about the life we can now provide for our baby and the opportunities this creates,” the winner said at the time.

Queenstown ranked 12th, winning about $124 per capita, followed by Westland District ($123 per capita) ranked 13th and Buller District, ranked 19th ($101 per capita).

Dunedin City was way down the rankings at 67th, winning about $$47 per capita. Invercargill ranked 38th ($77 per capita).

Top win in Wairarapa

South Wairarapa was propelled into the top spot for 2017 after a family syndicate struck it lucky, winning $19.1 million with Powerball in November after buying a ticket in Greytown.

The local Wairarapa family boutght the ticket at Fresh Choice in Greytown, but did not find out they had won until a few days after the draw.

“I couldn’t bring myself to check our ticket, which was sitting in the glovebox of my car,” the winner said at the time.

“I kept eyeing up the car, going outside and opening the door … then shutting it and turning back to the house without so much as looking at the ticket.”

In third place for ‘luckiest’ region was the Thames-Coromandel District.

A local Thames couple took home a massive $27.3 million Powerball prize in May, the fifth-largest Powerball prize won in Lotto New Zealand history.

The couple purchased their winning ticket at Martina Four Square and Lotto in Thames.

“Just about every week I say to the man in the store, ‘if you’re not in it, you can’t win it’,” the winner said then. “Although, I couldn’t have been more surprised when we did actually win it!”

On average, Thames-Coromandel District locals won aroung $1159 per capita.

In September, a Taupo syndicate took home a massive $30.2 million prize with Powerball - the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in 2017.

This resulted in the Taupo District coming in as the fourth ‘luckiest’ region, with Taupo locals taking home on average about $998 per capita.

Despite knowing that they had the winning ticket, it took the syndicate five days to claim their prize. So just where did they hide the $30 million winning ticket?

“I hid it in a Christmas card and tucked it at the back of a photo frame on the wall. Surely no one would think to look there,” said the syndicate leader at the time.

Rounding out the top 10 ‘luckiest’ spots were Rodney, Tauranga, Franklin, Timaru, Waitomo and Gisborne. Each enjoyed a First Division win with either Lotto or Powerball, helping cement their spot on this year’s list.

Wainoni Pak n Save in Christchurch was the 'luckiest' store, having sold one Powerball First Division ticket along with three Lotto First Division winning tickets, coming to a total of $5.3 million in First Division prizes won there.

Over $546 million in prizes were won in 2017 with Lotto, Powerball and Strike, including 254 First Division prizes won by players around the country.

Lotto New Zealand also transferred over $272 million to the NZ Lottery Grants Board, which is used to fund arts, sporting and community organisations and projects throughout New Zealand.



