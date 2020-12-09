Ceremony marks one year since Whakaari eruption

Survivors, families of the dead and first responders have filled Whakatāne's Mataatua Marae for a commemoration service marking one year since White Island/Whakaari tragedy.

The volcano off the Bay of Plenty coastline erupted on December 9, killing 22 people from New Zealand, Australia, Germany, China, Britain and Malaysia, and injuring another 25.

A minute's silence would be observed at 2.11pm, marking the exact moment some people's lives were changed forever.

From left: Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan attended the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

The official ceremony is being hosted by local iwi Ngāti Awa. There will also be a public event at a nearby reserve, with a big screen provided so that those attending can follow the ceremony at the marae.

The event started at 1pm and is expected to last around 90 minutes. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was welcomed onto the marae at midday.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy was the first to speak, calling December 9 a "dark day".

She extended condolences to the families of the victims and saluted those who were involved in the recovery efforts.

"I salute everyone involved in the rescue and recovery operations including members of our defence force who put themselves in harm's way.

"People in the community stepped forward to help wherever they could. People injured that day had to draw on all their resolves and strength.

"It's a year when we've all been challenged to think beyond ourselves and act in the public good."

Ardern told those at the service the day of the eruption was "devastating" and "deeply personal" for those in Whakatāne.

"In the minutes and hours that followed [the eruption] the enormity of the tragedy became apparent. No more so than for this community - Whakatāne.

"In a nation that had experienced so much pain and loss in recent times, 9th December 2019 was devastating."

She said the actions of rescuers were "courageous" and thanked first responders and others involved following the eruption.

"Today we remember those who passed away, those were injured and their whānau.

"This was an extraordinarily challenging event and I know it affected everyone personally and deeply.

"I met many of you in the weeks after the eruption, you gave your all to support those who were affected."

Helicopter pilots from Kahu and Volcanic Air at today's ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

The Prime Minister sent a message of love to survivors and affected families overseas and in the room.

"The impacts of this eruption were felt here on our shores with the lose of Tipene Maangi and Hayden Marshall-Inman, but it was also felt acutely abroad too."

She read a statement from a person who had lost family in the eruption.

"If something as devastating as this was going to happen, I'm grateful it happened in New Zealand where their souls can rest in natural beauty and in love," the statement said.

Ardern said those who had died in the eruption would be "forever linked" to New Zealand.

Praise for first responders

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner praised the work of first responders and recalled meeting them the day after the eruption.

"The events of last December shook us to the core. I recall visiting the Whakatāne fire station to meet with first responders and the emotion was plain to see and to feel. But what was also evident was the overriding sense of camaraderie... Just as we have experienced within our communities in the last year.

"We are eternally grateful for what our first responders did on that day and continue to do.

"It's clear that we will never be the same again but we hope today's shared reflections and events will bring some comfort. I'm proud of the way our people have come together in these difficult times.

"We in the Whakatāne District will continue to welcome people to our area with open arms. As a resilient community we will step forward into the future. Yet our hearts and minds will continue to be shaped by the past and we will always remember."

Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman's body has not been recovered since the eruption. Photo: RNZ

Mum remembers tour guide son

Tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman was killed in the eruption and was today described by his mother, Avey Woods, described him as a loving and kind man who would do anything to help someone.

"We had a special bond ... Hayden loved me for who I am and I loved him for who he was.

"I still wait for his texts 'what's for dinner mum?' 'Love you mum'. We cannot forget those who were injured on that day - they have a long road ahead of them."

She said grief affected everybody differently.

"What do you say when you lose a son? When you break down on the beach, calling his name, sobbing and a stranger puts their arms around you while you cry, you wail sob and call out his name. That was the day after he died.

"To this day I do not know who that lady was on the beach, and I hope she's listening - because that shows what a community we are.

"No one can tell us how to grieve because we grieve in our own time. I believe no one ever gets over the loss of a loved one."

Woods said everybody had been torn apart by the eruption.

"I won't lie, it's extremely hard, you can be at the shop and suddenly you're full of tears. All our family has been torn apart, everybody has been torn apart through this."

She spoke of one of Hayden's last good deeds. After going out for dinner they passed a woman working on the side of the road. He dropped his mum home before going back to give the lady a high vis jacket, to keep her safe.

"That's the kind of person Hayden is.

"To this day, I still miss his ute backing down our driveway to call in and see mum or have dinner. We all have our own memories of Hayden. As all mums know, Hayden was a part of me."

Woods said she visited Ohope Beach daily as that was where she felt most connected to her son. She thanked those who had supported her in the last year.

"I'm so lucky to have a loving support team of friends that are now my family. I thank each and every one of you. You've helped me in so many ways."

She said her son's strength, spirit and inspiration kept her going.

Survivors share messages

Sydney couple Nick and Marion London, who were injured, sent a video message acknowledging the family and friends of victims.

"We share your grief and the departed will be forever in our minds," Nick said.

"People often ask us how we're feeling and we tell them we're not great but we're grateful. We're grateful for the people who helped us along the road."

He said the quick thinking of guides Kelsey Waghorn and Jake Millbank saved their lives.

They thanked the hospital staff who were the difference between survival and death.

The couple thanked all those who had helped them after the eruption.

American couple Matt and Lauren Urey, who had been on their honeymoon at the time of the eruption, and were injured also sent a video message.

In an audio message Americans Rick and Ivy Reed said they were grateful to have survived the eruption and sent condolences to the families of those who had not. They also thanked those in hospitals including Tauranga and Middlemore.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped in our rescue. We imagine it was traumatic for all of you but please know you were our heroes that day."

Dawn service

Earlier today, about 100 people gathered for a dawn service in Whakatāne to remember those who died or were injured.

Ngāti Awa also facilitated the dawn service at Whakatāne Heads. Those gathered performed karakia and sung emotional waiata, facing the ocean in the direction of Whakaari.

Among those attending were former tour guides Kelsey Waghorn and Jake Milbank, who were New Zealand's only survivors of the eruption. Both suffered serious injuries.

