Change to voting age will require three-quarter majority of MPs

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says legislation will be drafted for making the voting age 16 after the finding of the Supreme Court, but whether it passes is a matter for the whole Parliament.

The Supreme Court this morning declared the voting age of 18 inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act. Any change would require the backing of three quarters of MPs, or a majority vote in a referendum.

Ardern said given the requirement, it "should not just be a matter for consideration by the government of the day alone, but for the Parliament as a whole".

Cabinet had discussed the matter today and decided to draft a piece of legislation with a proposal to lower the age to 16 for the whole of Parliament to consider, she said.

If supported, it would not take effect for the next general election, with the Electoral Commission crucial to the process, Ardern said.

"I cannot tell you currently how any member of this House will vote on this proposed law including Labour, as we've not met or discussed it as a caucus."

She hoped parties would be able to have an open discussion and vote on the proposal on its own merits.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman said MPs had a responsibility to act before next year's election.

"This isn't a Green issue. This isn't even an issue of young people calling to the government for their rights," Ghahraman said.

"This is the New Zealand Supreme Court saying we are in breach of the Bill of Rights Act."

Ghahraman said many of the arguments against young people voting were also used against women's suffrage.

"Are we smart enough? Are we educated enough? Are we good enough to vote? It should never be about those arbitrary standards."

National leader Christopher Luxon said his party did not see a need for change.

"Ultimately, you've got to draw a line somewhere. We're comfortable with the line being 18," he said.

"Lots of different countries have different places where the line's drawn and, from our point of view, 18 is just fine."

ACT leader David Seymour also vowed to fight any attempts to lower the voting age.

"We don't want 120,000 more voters who pay no tax voting for lots more spending. The Supreme Court needs to stick to its knitting and quit the judicial activism."

Ardern said the Supreme Court's findings did not mean the law was required to be passed. Instead, the Attorney-General - the MP who is considered the top lawyer for the Crown, in this case David Parker - must notify Parliament within six days.

The notice is then referred to a select committee, and ministers must present a government response within six months.