Friday, 28 December 2018

Chase abandoned after driver's dangerous manoeuvres

    1. News
    2. National

    A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in central Christchurch has been abandoned after police had to disband when the fleeing offender's driving became too dangerous.

    Police identified a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Tuam St and Fitzgerald Ave.

    The offender fled the scene and a pursuit was initiated.

    But the pursuit was abandoned after a short time due to the manner of driving of the offender, a police spokesman said.

    Enquiries were ongoing.

    NZME.
    Comment now

    Add a Comment