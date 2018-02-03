Chatham Is residents return home after blaze

Photo taken from a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 of the bush fire on Chatham Island, which has burned 2000ha of mainly conservation land. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Residents who were evacuated overnight from their Chatham Island homes as wild fires burned have been told it is safe to return for now.

The island's civil defence emergency management team posted on Facebook at 7am that it was safe for the 19 households on Waitangi Wharf-Owhenga Rd who had been told to leave their homes last night, to return this morning due to favourable weather.

"Due to lower humidity and some steady rain overnight the evacuation has been lifted...Those people who evacuated you are safe to return home at this time," the post said.

Residents were warned that wind and temperature changes might force further evacuations.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said he didn't have an immediate update on the situation on the island, where a fire has burned through 2000 hectares of mostly conservation land.

Updates would be provided when they were available but there were communication issues on the island this morning, he said.

Fourteen firefighters are due on the island this afternoon, including two teams of specialist rural fire fighters and four incident management team specialists.

A charter aircraft is due to arrive with crew onboard at 3pm, carrying fuel, equipment and supplies for a two-week deployment.

The Defence Force has also been involved, yesterday conducting a fly-over to determine the scale of the blaze.